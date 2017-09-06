Canadian Ian Williams among judges for next year's Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Sarah Howe of the U.K., American Ben Lerner and University of British Columbia Prof. Ian Williams are the judges for next year's Griffin Poetry Prize.

Two $65,000 awards will be handed out for the best English-language Canadian book of poetry and the best work by an international writer.

The short list of contenders — consisting of three Canadian books and four by international poets — will be unveiled on April 10, 2018.

The winners will be announced at an awards gala in Toronto on June 7, 2018. The runners-up will receive $10,000.

Williams, who will have his forthcoming debut novel "Reproduction" published by Random House, was previously shortlisted for the Griffin for "Personals" in 2013.