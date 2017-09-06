HBO's 'Veep' to end after seventh season in 2018

LOS ANGELES — HBO says its much- honoured political satire "Veep" is coming to an end.

The cable channel said Wednesday that "Veep" will air its seventh and final season in 2018.

Series star Julia Louis-Dreyfus won five consecutive Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Selina Meyer, a self-absorbed politician. The actress is up for a sixth trophy at the Sept. 17 Emmy ceremony.

"Veep," has also won two consecutive best comedy Emmys, and is in the running to repeat.