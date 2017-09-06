Like the game, the Candy Crush TV show is a time-suck: Schneller

The Show: Candy Crush, Season 1, Episode 9 (CBS)

The Moment: Save yourselves while you still can!

Teammates Girlfriend and Boyfriend (their names don’t matter) won the first challenge by playing Candy Crush on a small board. Now they get to pick their next challenge: They can play Candy Crush on a huge board that’s flat on the ground like a floor, or they can play Candy Crush on a huge board that’s upright like a wall. They pick the floor one.

The catch: They have to strap themselves into a harness that lets them run around on the board, but randomly yanks them into the air for a couple seconds. Girlfriend spends her airborne time scanning the board for matches she can make when the device puts her back down.

Her technique really dazzles host Mario Lopez, the Saved by the Bell dude. “You’re like a cat!” he exclaims.

“I have two cats!” Girlfriend screeches.

“I knew it!” Lopez crows, extremely pleased with this banter.

Wait, are you still reading this? Did you not get that this is a game show based on Candy Crush? Don’t you realize that a time-sucking show based on the most diabolical time-suck game ever invented signals that at any moment, we will all be sucked into its time-suck vortex, and civilization will end?