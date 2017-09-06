Stuart McLean's previously unreleased 'Vinyl Cafe' stories to get CD, book release

TORONTO — Listeners who enjoyed humorist Stuart McLean's imaginative "Vinyl Cafe" tales will get a chance to revisit the storyteller's world this fall.

A new four-disc album and a Christmas-themed book are both set for release in October with previously unheard recordings and unpublished adventures of Dave and Morley.

"The Vinyl Cafe: The Unreleased Stories" brings together a collection of 13 anecdotes told by the late CBC broadcaster on his popular radio show. It will be released on Oct. 6. Included are two new yarns — "Dave and the Vacuum" and "The Christmas Card" — captured at McLean's final live "Vinyl Cafe" performance in Thunder Bay, Ont., last November.

"Christmas at the Vinyl Cafe," a collection of 12 holiday-themed stories, including five that haven't appeared in print before, hits stores on Oct. 31.

McLean's "The Vinyl Cafe" radio series featured a mix of stories, essays and musical performances, and the concept was spun into bestselling books and a touring production.

The show centred around Dave, the owner of a second-hand record store, and also featured Dave's wife Morley, their two children, Sam and Stephanie, and various friends and neighbours.

McLean died in February at 68 after being diagnosed with skin cancer.