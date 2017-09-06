The Cat Came Back scratches out new life as a book

The Cat Came Back started life as a vaudeville song in 1893. The Cat Came Back came back in 1979 as a children’s classic thanks to Fred Penner. It came back again as a beloved cartoon short from the National Film Board in 1988.

But the tale of old Mr. Johnson and the world’s most stubborn feline? It just wouldn’t stay away.

Now The Cat Came Back is being released as a picture book; part of a new series of NFB films being transformed for the page in a partnership with Firefly Books.

James Roberts, the former director of distribution at the NFB, said this is a bit of a break from tradition for the agency, which has historically been protective of its characters and reluctant to license and merchandise.

But both The Cat Came Back and Torill Kove’s 1999 short film My Grandmother Ironed the King’s Shirts were “obvious choices” for book projects, Roberts said.

Kove’s film is based on a real family legend about Kove’s grandmother’s sabotage of Nazi uniforms during the German occupation of Norway during the Second World War.

It was first published as a children’s book in Norwegian. The English edition is part of the new NFB collection. Both books were released Tuesday. (A third work in the collection, spotlightling 20th-century photographer George Hunter’s work, is forthcoming in October).

Cordell Barker, creator of the Cat Came Back film, found the process of translating it into book form surprisingly simple.

“I had to do a few brand new panels to condense the story a bit,” he said. “I had such a naive style back then. It was so unbelievably easy to draw, it almost felt like cheating.”

As for the rather grisly turn the story takes toward the end, he’s not concerned young picture-book readers will be traumatized.

“I like kids books that have a dark side to them,” he said. “Kids can handle way more things than parents think they can.”

Kove said she’s also thrilled to see her story get a new life.

“It’s really satisfying,” she said. “There’s something about a book — it’s a real thing; it’s a physical thing you can take out again and again.”