Charges against "America's Got Talent" winner Murphy dropped

LOGAN, W.Va. — News reports say a West Virginia prosecutor has dropped domestic violence charges against "America's Got Talent" winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

Murphy was charged in July with domestic battery and domestic assault after his girlfriend reported he struck her in the face with a golf club, slammed her on the ground and banged her head into the sidewalk following an argument.

Murphy released a statement saying he defended himself after she attacked him with a golf club and knife, but didn't strike her.

WCHS-TV reports the charges were dismissed Wednesday at the request of Logan County Prosecutor John Bennett. The prosecutor says in a court filing that the charges could be refiled after further investigation and review of medical records.

