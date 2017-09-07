Head of Drama: A posthumous memoir from the mastermind behind Doctor Who

When the BBC announced in July that Jodie Whittaker, of British crime-drama Broadchurch, will star as the new Doctor Who, many (mostly male) fans of the long-running series lost their marbles on social media, whining that a woman shouldn’t be cast in the role of the Time Lord.

Yet that was exactly what Sydney Newman, one of the original creators of the sci-fi program, had suggested for a reboot decades ago. It’s probable, too, that many of those same fans have no clue that the original concept for the time-travelling TV show came from Newman, a Canadian television producer, who died in 1997.

It’s just one of the many fascinating CanCon tidbits in Newman’s posthumous memoir, Head of Drama, published by Toronto’s ECW Press.

Although Newman enjoyed a 50-year career as one of the most influential executive producers of Canadian and British television, his accomplishments behind the scenes are not widely known — from his work devising camera angles for the first Hockey Night in Canada broadcasts, to steering classic programs like Doctor Who and the secret-agent series The Avengers.

Doctor Who expert and lifelong fan Graeme Burk, who contributes an essay to Head of Drama, wonders if the oversight is connected to our pervading Canadian “aww shucks” mentality.

“We tend to bury the achievements of our great creators and I think that’s one of our national traits,” he says. "Newman came up with what we know as some of the great Canadian dramas in the 1950s. He created a golden age in British television. It’s forgotten and that’s the shame.”

Born in 1917 in Toronto, Newman’s Russian-Jewish immigrant family lived on Queen Street West, where his father ran a shoe shop. An ambitious Newman showed early promise as a commercial artist, which led to a job at the National Film Board, followed by a position at the fledgling CBC Television, where he brought some of its first sportscasts and dramas to air. His no-nonsense, viewer-first attitude caught the eye of the Associated British Corporation and then the BBC, where he reigned as head of drama through a greater part of the 1960s until he returned home to the NFB, where he butted heads with notable French filmmakers like Denys Arcand and Michel Brault, whom he perceived as separatists.

Although Newman — a standout in rumpled jackets and oversized glasses, and a signature pencil-thin moustache — was known for his brash attitude, he was also a supportive visionary who hired his former production assistant, Verity Lambert, as Doctor Who’s first producer, making her also the first woman (and the youngest) drama producer at the BBC.