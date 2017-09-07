John Green sheds light on his obsessive-compulsive disorder in new book

Young adult author John Green has been on writing hiatus since his 2012 smash the Fault in Our Stars.

In his new novel, Turtles All The Way Down, he will try to take readers into the headspace he’s occupied for the past five years — and it’s not an entirely pleasant place.

Since his phenomenal success, Green has been struggling with debilitating obsessive-compulsive disorder, locked in “thought spirals” the wordsmith found hard to describe.

He frequently found himself seized with fear that his food was rotten or poisoned, then would spend hours — hours he could have been writing — trying to calm himself by Googling what happens when you eat mouldy bread.

“You can’t usually see or hear psychic pain, and it’s difficult to describe without simile or metaphor,” Green said in a video on the topic. “I can say what it’s like more than I can say what it is. I wanted to try to find form and expression of … the experience.”

That’s where his new book comes in. Green read the first chapter aloud on his YouTube channel this week.

It opens with a dispatch from the narrator, 16-year-old Aza, from inside a thought spiral in her high school cafeteria: “I felt my stomach begin to work on the sandwich, and even over everybody’s talking, I could hear it digesting, all the bacteria chewing the slime of peanut butter, the students inside of me eating at my internal cafeteria. A shiver convulsed through me.”

The book’s title itself refers to a thought spiral of sorts — based on the old idea that the world is flat and supported on the back of a giant turtle. The oft-quoted answer to the obvious question this raises — what’s under the turtle? — is, “It’s turtles all the way down.”

The Fault in Our Stars, Green’s novel about two teens with cancer who fall in love, turned him into, in his words, “the person who wrote that one book.” And he embraced that role, for a time. Tfios, as fans call it, sold more than 10 million copies, dwarfing his three previous books, and spent more than a year on the New York Times young adult bestseller list. The 2014 movie adaptation broke records for the most advance ticket sales and raked in more than $300 million at the box office worldwide.

The thought of writing again after being the centre of such hype paralyzed Green.

“A very public success happened to coincide with a series of very private failures,” he confessed in a video on his YouTube channel.

“I was terrified, because I felt like I could never follow it up,” he said. His next writing projects — a novel about teenage identity thieves, another about two boys who discover horrors in the storm drains of their hometown — fell through, one after another.

Green spent a few years focusing on other things, including hosting the educational video series Crash Course and working with his wife, Sarah Urist Green, on the PBS series The Art Assignment, alongside other media and charitable projects.