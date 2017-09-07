'Pharma Bro' Shkreli selling one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang album

NEW YORK — Former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee) has put the only known copy of a Wu-Tang Clan album he bought for $2 million in 2015 up for sale on eBay.

In the auction listing for "Once Upon A Time in Shaolin," Shkreli writes that he has "not carefully listened to the album." He adds that he purchased the double album "as a gift to the Wu-Tang Clan for their tremendous musical output," but instead "received scorn" from one of the members of the group. Ghostface Killah mocked Shkreli in a video last year, calling him "the man with the 12-year-old body."