PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 9/3/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

3. "Y Is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

4. "The Store" by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

5. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

6. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

7. "My Absolute Darling" by Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead)

8. "The Late Show" by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

9. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. "Star Wars: Phasma" by Delilah S. Dawson (Del Rey)

11. "Any Dream Will Do" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

12. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

13. "The Good Daughter" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

14. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

15. "House of Spies" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

3. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

5. "Why Buddhism is True" by Robert Wright (Simon & Schuster)

6. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

7. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

8. "The Perfect Cookie" (America's Test Kitchen)

9. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven Gundry (Harper Wave)

10. "Guinness World Records 2018" (Guinness World Records)

11. "Graceland" by Ruth Chou Simons (Harvest House)

12. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

13. "No Is a Four-Letter Word" by Chris Jericho (Da Capo)

14. "Option B" by Sanberg/Grant (Knopf)

15. "Of Mess and Moxie" by Jen Hatmaker (Thomas Nelson)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "The Seventh Plague" by James Rollins (Morrow)

4. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Vision)

5. "Tangled Destinies" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

6. "Pirate" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

7. "The Award" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

8. "The Devil's Triangle" by Coulter/Ellison (Pocket)

9. "Hannah's List" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

10. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Vision)

11. "Perfect Match" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

12. "American Assassin" (movie tie-in) by Vince Flynn (Pocket)

13. "Hell's Gate" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. "The Moores are Missing" by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

15. "Below the Belt" by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

2. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

3. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

5. "The Glass Castle" (movie tie-in) by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

6. "Shattered" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse)

7. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

8. "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)

9. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

10. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

11. "All the Missing Girls" by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

12. "She's Still There" by Chrystal Evans Hurst (Zondervan)

13. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

14. "The Nightingale" by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

15. "The Old Farmer's Almanac 2018" (Old Farmer's Almanac)