Stephen King joins moviegoers for special screening of "It"

BANGOR, Maine — Movie fans attending a special screening of the movie "It" in Bangor, Maine, got a bonus: Author and local resident Stephen King joined them.

King's radio station, WKIT-FM, sponsored the special showing Wednesday night, and King received a standing ovation. He told the moviegoers: "You're going to be scared out of your seats anyway, so you might as well sit down."

"It" is based on King's book about a sewer-dwelling, homicidal clown in Derry, Maine. King has said the fictionalized town is based on Bangor.