WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended September 3.

FICTION

1. "Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

2. "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

5. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Marion Wood Books/Putnam)

6. "What Do You Do With a Problem" by Kobi Yamada (Compendium)

7. "The Store" by James Patterson, Richard DiLallo (Little, Brown)

8. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

10. "My Absolute Darling" by Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

1. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

3. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

6. "Bernie Sanders Guide" by Bernie Sanders (Henry Holt & Co.)

7. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

8. "Why Buddhism is True" by Robert Wright (Simon & Schuster)

9. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

10. "Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. "Shattered" by Helen Hardt (Waterhouse Press)

3. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Marion Wood Books/Putnam)

5. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

6. "The Time in Between" by Kristen Ashley (Kristen Ashley)

7. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union)

8. "The Wyoming Kid" by Debbie Macomber (MIRA)

9. "The Wedding Party" by Robyn Carr (MIRA)

10. "Considering Kate" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Glass Castle: A Memoir" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

2. "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings" by Maya Angelou (Random House)

3. "Praying the Psalms" by Elmer Towns (Destiny Image)

4. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

5. "You're Never Weird on the Internet" by Felicia Day (Toudhstone)

6. "The Day Diana Died" by Christopher Andersen (Christopher Andersen)

7. "10-Minute Mindfulness" by S.J. Scott and Barrie Davenport (S.J. Scott)

8. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

9. "How to Cook Everything" by Mark Bittman (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

10. "Empires of the Word" by Nicholas Ostler (HarperCollins)