How to spend a day at TIFF: An hour-by-hour guide to stargazing

8:30 a.m.: Breaking a sweat and wanting to die isn’t quite so bad when you’re trying to decipher who that dressed-down star gunning it beside you is. SoulCycle (55 Avenue Rd. and 435 King St. W.) always has a celeb-y vibe, but is extra glitzy during TIFF as stars cash in the free passes they scooped from eTalk’s interview suite (for the rest of us, a day pass is $30).

12 p.m.: TIFF’s Autograph Alley is easily spotted by the conspicuous fencing by the Lightbox on Widmer Street north of King Street, where stars exit after press conferences. The Darkest Hour stars Gary Oldman and Kristin Scott Thomas are expected to emerge following their 11:30 a.m. press conference on Monday.

1 p.m.: The Intercontinental Centre’s in-hotel restaurant Azure (225 Front St. W.) offers a complimentary side of star gawking as celebs do press in the rooms above. Snap a selfie with hilarious cardboard cutouts of Idris Elba, Emma Stone, Daniel Craig and Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka Chopra did!

2 p.m.: Line up early for one of the Fan Zones outside Roy Thomson Hall (60 Simcoe St.), the Elgin Theatre (189 Yonge St.), or the Princess of Wales Theatre (300 King St. W.) to witness a gala premiere from the red carpet's edge. We're talking hours early. The first people in line for the Shia LaBeouf TIFF opener Borg/McEnroe at Roy Thomson Hall were there at 3 p.m. for an 8 p.m. movie. Monday’s RTH gala, Breathe, starts at 6 p.m. and stars Claire Foy (The Crown), Andrew Garfield (The Amazing Spider-Man), and is directed by Andy Serkis (Gollum from Lord of the Rings).

6 p.m.: Dine on mini-grilled cheeses from the Dairy Farmers of Canada (across from the Royal Alexandra Theatre, 260 King St. W.) which are served daily beginning at 4 p.m.

7 p.m.: Remember Yorkville? The former heart of the festival is still worth taking a star-skulking stroll through. And if all else fails, an exhibition of TIFF photography by Toronto’s George Pimentel at the Four Seasons (60 Yorkville Ave.) is a sure thing.

8 p.m.: Enjoy a last gasp of patio weather at The Hazelton Hotel’s ONE restaurant (116 Yorkville Ave.), at the intersection of the V.I.P. pathways of Hazelton Avenue and Yorkville Avenue, where nibblies on the TIFF-exclusive Red Carpet Menu include sweet pea falafel, prosciutto-wrapped watermelon, and crispy tuna tartar.

9 p.m.: The three-floor event space Storys (temporarily branded “RBC House” in case you were wondering where the bank is spending your money) at 11 Duncan St. hosts the Breathe afterparty tonight, giving you another shot at telling Andrew Garfield your opinions of his Spider-Man movies.

10 p.m.: It’s across the street from Roy Thomson Hall, so no wonder that the Ritz Carlton’s (181 Wellington St. W.) Ritz Bar and Deq Terrace & Lounge are both popular after-afterparty destinations for stars who’ve finally fulfilled a long day of contractual obligations bringing movie magic to life!