Moskaluke, Brody and Kissel up for Canadian Country Music Association Awards

SASKATOON — Country singer Jess Moskaluke is aiming for her fourth win as female artist at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

She'll also perform during the award show Sunday night, as will Canadian country music favourites Brett Kissel and Gord Bamford, who will be joined by Blue Rodeo frontman Jim Cuddy.

Kissel, Dean Brody and the James Barker Band lead the 2017 Canadian Country Music Association Awards nominations with five nods each.

Eight awards will be given during the show, including the Apple Music Fans' Choice Award, which will be presented by country superstar and judge of "The Voice" television show, Blake Shelton.

Gord Bamford, Dean Brody, Chad Brownlee, High Valley and Dallas Smith are all up for the fans' choice award.

The show honouring the best in Canadian country music airs on CBC from Saskatoon.

In the female artist category, Moskaluke is nominated along with Alee, Lindsay Ell, Madeline Merlo and Meghan Patrick.

Bamford, Brownlee, Kissel, and Smith are also up for male artist, with Tim Hicks and Aaron Pritchett in the running too.

Some of the Canadian Country Music Association Awards were presented at a gala Saturday night, where Kissel won interactive artist of the year, the Washboard Union was named roots group of the year and Brody took home the trophy for top selling Canadian single of the year for his hit "Bush Party."

Smith also won the award for top selling Canadian album of the year for "Side Effects."