Box Office Top 20: 'It' devours competition with $123.4M

LOS ANGELES — No movie stood a chance against "It" this weekend, which took in an otherworldly $123.4 million making it the biggest September opening of all time and the highest horror debut ever by over $70 million. The Warner Bros. production based on Stephen King's novel cost only $35 million to produce and sets up a sequel that is expected to come out in 2019.
In a very distant second place was the Reese Witherspoon romantic comedy "Home Again," which earned only $8.6 million in its first weekend in
Holdovers populated the rest of the top five, with "The Hitman's Bodyguard" in third with $4.8 million, "Annabelle: Creation," in fourth with $4 million and "Wind River" in fifth with $3.1 million.
1. "It," Warner Bros., $123,403,419, 4,103 locations, $30,076 average, $123,403,419, 1 Week.
2. "Home Again," Open Road, $8,567,881, 2,940 locations, $2,914 average, $8,567,881, 1 Week.
3. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," Lionsgate, $4,801,745, 3,322 locations, $1,445 average, $64,848,752, 4 Weeks.
4. "Annabelle: Creation," Warner Bros., $4,003,115, 3,003 locations, $1,333 average, $96,270,125, 5 Weeks.
5. "Wind River," The Weinstein Company, $3,132,362, 2,890 locations, $1,084 average, $24,924,354, 6 Weeks.
6. "Leap!," The Weinstein Company, $2,443,405, 2,691 locations, $908 average, $15,817,841, 3 Weeks.
7. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," Sony, $2,006,749, 1,657 locations, $1,211 average, $327,694,543, 10 Weeks.
8. "Dunkirk," Warner Bros., $1,861,601, 2,110 locations, $882 average, $183,021,880, 8 Weeks.
9. "Logan Lucky," Bleecker Street, $1,669,875, 2,167 locations, $771 average, $25,072,116, 4 Weeks.
10. "Emoji Movie, The," Sony, $1,138,516, 1,450 locations, $785 average, $82,595,374, 7 Weeks.
11. "Despicable Me 3," Universal, $933,240, 1,274 locations, $733 average, $259,981,415, 11 Weeks.
12. "Girls Trip," Universal, $819,855, 1,123 locations, $730 average, $113,378,325, 8 Weeks.
13. "The Dark Tower," Sony, $757,159, 948 locations, $799 average, $48,910,620, 6 Weeks.
14. "Wonder Woman," Warner Bros., $660,442, 961 locations, $687 average, $410,501,584, 15 Weeks.
15. "Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature," Open Road, $576,818, 1,235 locations, $467 average, $27,468,712, 5 Weeks.
16. "The Glass Castle," Lionsgate, $533,828, 1,037 locations, $515 average, $16,078,713, 5 Weeks.
17. "True To The Game," Independent, $472,323, 461 locations, $1,025 average, $472,323, 1 Week.
18. "All Saints," Sony, $465,035, 834 locations, $558 average, $4,604,312, 3 Weeks.
19. "War For The Planet Of The Apes," 20th Century Fox, $450,821, 653 locations, $690 average, $145,329,526, 9 Weeks.
20. "The Big Sick," Lionsgate, $441,878, 535 locations, $826 average, $41,990,772, 12 Weeks.
Universal and Focus are owned by NBC Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp.; Sony, Columbia, Sony Screen Gems and Sony Pictures Classics are units of Sony Corp.; Paramount is owned by Viacom Inc.; Disney, Pixar and Marvel are owned by The Walt Disney Co.; Miramax is owned by Filmyard Holdings LLC; 20th Century Fox and Fox Searchlight are owned by 21st Century Fox; Warner Bros. and New Line are units of Time Warner Inc.; MGM is owned by a group of former creditors including Highland Capital, Anchorage Advisors and Carl Icahn; Lionsgate is owned by Lions Gate Entertainment Corp.; IFC is owned by AMC Networks Inc.; Rogue is owned by Relativity Media LLC.
