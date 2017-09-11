Grand Ole Opry to host memorial ceremony for Troy Gentry

NASHVILLE — A public memorial ceremony will be held Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry for Troy Gentry, a member of the popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday.

Fifty-year-old Gentry was from Lexington, Kentucky, and is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry, and daughters Taylor and Kaylee, according to the Opry website . The service will be streamed online as well.

Gentry and Eddie Montgomery became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2009 after a string of No. 1 hits, including "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," ''Something to be Proud Of" and "Lucky Man."