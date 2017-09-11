Grand Ole Opry to host memorial ceremony for Troy Gentry
NASHVILLE — A public memorial ceremony will be held Thursday at the Grand Ole Opry for Troy Gentry, a member of the popular country music duo Montgomery Gentry, who died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday.
Fifty-year-old Gentry was from Lexington, Kentucky, and is survived by his wife, Angie Gentry, and daughters Taylor and Kaylee, according to the Opry
Gentry and Eddie Montgomery became members of the Grand Ole Opry in 2009 after a string of No. 1 hits, including "If You Ever Stop Loving Me," ''Something to be Proud Of" and "Lucky Man."
A private interment will follow the service. Gentry's family has asked for donations to the T.J. Martell Foundation or the American Red Cross.
