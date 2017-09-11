Kristen Bell sings 'Frozen' tunes at Florida Irma shelter

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kristen Bell says she's "singing in a hurricane" while riding out Irma in Florida.

The "Frozen" star is in Orlando filming a movie and staying at a hotel at the Walt Disney World resort. She stopped by an Orlando middle school that was serving as a shelter and belted out songs from "Frozen." Back at the hotel, Bell posted pictures on Instagram of her singing with one guest and dining with a group of seniors .

Bell also helped out the parents of "Frozen" co-star Josh Gad by securing them a room at the hotel .