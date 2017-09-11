Mariah Carey's rap collaborations to be honoured at VH1 event
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Mariah Carey's many collaborations with rap artists will be celebrated at the 2017 VH1 Hip Hop Honors.
VH1 said Monday the singer will be
Carey, who has launched countless pop hits, has been known for her collaborations and remixes with rappers, including Jay Z, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Busta Rhymes, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Nas, Snoop Dogg and Diddy.
The event will be hosted by actress Regina Hall and will also
VH1 said the TV special
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
I went undercover in a Toronto factory where temp workers have died. Here's what I found
-
Watch: Heckler at NDP Jagmeet Singh event an example of racism in Canada, prof says
-
Canadians stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean feel ‘abandoned’ by Ottawa
-
One year after his wife, a temp agency worker, died on the job, the family is still searching for answers