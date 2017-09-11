Tiffany Haddish reflects on 25 years of 'Def Comedy Jam'

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish is having a full-circle moment.

The breakout star of the summer movie hit "Girls Trip" launched her career on "Def Comedy Jam", the long-running HBO series spotlighting black comics. Now, she's a star of "Def Comedy Jam 25," a tribute to the show's 25th anniversary that taped Sunday in Beverly Hills, California, and will premiere on Netflix later this month.

Haddish said she remembers watching Def Comedy Jam as a kid, then auditioning for the show incessantly until she finally made it on in 2008.