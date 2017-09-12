Hillary Clinton signs copies of new book at NYC bookstore
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Hundreds of people are crowding into a New York City bookstore to see Hillary Clinton.
The former Democratic presidential nominee appeared Tuesday to promote her new book about the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton didn't offer public remarks but signed copies of "What Happened" for several hundred supporters. Some waited outside the Manhattan Barnes & Noble for more than five hours.
The book was officially released Tuesday.
Clinton lashes out at President Donald Trump in her new book and lays out some of the factors she believes contributed to her loss, including Russian hackers and her gender.
A Barnes & Noble spokesman said the store sold 1,200 copies of the book related to Tuesday's appearance. That's more than Clinton sold when she appeared there to promote her last book in 2014.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
Most Popular
-
Chess federation fuming over treatment of Canadian grandmaster at World Cup
-
Business prof on Halifax trying to land Amazon: 'Throw a hat into the ring'
-
'All bets are off:' Hurricane Jose and its possible impact on Nova Scotia
-
Wanted man: Suspect considered armed and dangerous possibly in Nova Scotia