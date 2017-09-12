Hillary Clinton signs copies of new book at NYC bookstore

NEW YORK — Hundreds of people are crowding into a New York City bookstore to see Hillary Clinton.

The former Democratic presidential nominee appeared Tuesday to promote her new book about the 2016 presidential campaign. Clinton didn't offer public remarks but signed copies of "What Happened" for several hundred supporters. Some waited outside the Manhattan Barnes & Noble for more than five hours.

The book was officially released Tuesday.

Clinton lashes out at President Donald Trump in her new book and lays out some of the factors she believes contributed to her loss, including Russian hackers and her gender.