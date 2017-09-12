Locke takes incisive look at racial issues in new novel
"Bluebird, Bluebird: a Novel" (Mullholland Books), by Attica Locke
Attica Locke's incisive look at racial issues reaches another milestone in the gripping "Bluebird, Bluebird." Locke unflinchingly illustrates the intersection of race and justice as seen in an insular community in East Texas. The author packs the excellent novel with believable characters whose motives often are tied up in the complex morass of history and family.
Darren Mathews was raised by proud twin brothers, one of whom was a
Although he's on suspended duty, Darren talks his boss into sending him to the tiny town of Lark, Texas, where the bodies of a black lawyer from Chicago and a local white woman were found a few days apart in the same bayou. Racism simmers in Lark, from the clientele at the white supremacist bar to the local sheriff who resents Darren's intrusion into his investigation. Darren also meets resistance from white wealthy businessman Wally Jefferson and black restaurant owner Geneva Sweet, whose lives have been intricately entwined for decades. Darren's investigation
Locke's superior storytelling excels in "Bluebird, Bluebird" as the author deftly moves the brisk plot that