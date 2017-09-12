Lower English soccer leagues generate $800M from Sky TV

LONDON — The value of soccer in England's lower leagues is on the rise with almost $800 million being generated in television rights by the three professional divisions below the Premier League.

The English Football League announced a new five-year domestic rights deal with satellite broadcaster Sky covering the League Championship, League One, League Two and two cup competitions.

The deal, worth 600 million pounds ($796 million), starts in 2019. The revenue generated annually is rising 36 per cent .

The EFL highlighted how Sky will be able to adopt programming emulating the NFL's "Red Zone," where the broadcaster flicks between games showing key action.