Russian movie chain won't show film about czar's love affair

MOSCOW — Russia's largest operator of movie theatres says it has decided not to screen a film about the love affair between Russia's last czar and a ballerina because of safety concerns in the wake of arson attacks.

The film, "Matilda," has drawn harsh criticism from hard-line nationalists and some Russian Orthodox believers. The Russian Orthodox Church venerates Czar Nicholas II as a saint.

Russian news agencies quoted cinema chain director Roman Linin saying in announcing the decision: "The security of our viewers remains a priority for us." The chain operated by Formula Kino and Cinema Park theatres has 75 theatres .