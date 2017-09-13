Clinton's book publisher questions reviews from Amazon users

NEW YORK — The publisher of Hillary Clinton's new book "What Happened" is questioning Amazon reviews posted within a day of the book's release.

Published Tuesday, the book is Clinton's retelling of her presidential election loss last year.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 1,500 reviews appeared on Amazon. Many contained little information about the book and instead offered high praise or sharp criticism of the Democratic candidate.

Simon & Schuster publisher Jonathan Karp tells The Associated Press: "It seems highly unlikely that approximately 1,500 people read Hillary Clinton's book overnight and came to the stark conclusion that it is either brilliant or awful."

He said the company hopes the online commentary would reflect opinions of people who have actually read the book.