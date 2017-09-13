New Miss America is North Dakota's first winner of pageant

BISMARCK, N.D. — The newly crowned Miss America is the first winner from North Dakota in the history of the nearly century-old scholarship pageant.

The Bismarck Tribune reports that 23-year-old Cara Mund is preparing for a year of travelling throughout the country after winning the pageant Sunday.

Mund says her experience as Miss America will prepare her for next goal of becoming the first female governor of North Dakota. She says she might also be interested in representing the state in the Senate, but that she wants to begin at the state level.

Mund says she doesn't identify with a specific political party, "but rather just an American."