Picasso portrait of muse could sell for US$30 million at auction

LONDON — A late Picasso portrait of his paramour Jacqueline Roque is going up for auction for the first time, with an estimated price of up to $30 million.

Christie's auction house said Wednesday it will offer "Femme accroupie (Jacqueline)" at a Nov. 13 New York sale.

Painted in October 1954, the portrait hung for years in Picasso's private collection and has rarely been seen in public.

Christie's global president, Jussi Pylkkanen, says it is "a museum-quality painting" of "one of Picasso's most elegant muses." Roque was married to the artist from 1961 until his death in 1973.

It is being sold from a private collection, and Christie's estimates it will fetch $20 million to $30 million.