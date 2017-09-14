Jim Gaffigan's wife says she doing well after brain surgery

NEW YORK — Jeannie Gaffigan — wife and writing partner of standup comic Jim Gaffigan — made her first public appearance since having surgery to remove a serious brain tumour .

She was with her husband at Radio City Music Hall in New York for the premiere of Darren Aronofsky's thriller "mother!"

Gaffigan said it was cool to be out, adding that she's doing well — but not yet at 100 per cent .

She had urgent surgery in April after an MRI revealed a large, life-threatening tumour around her brain stem.

The 51-year-old Jim Gaffigan is a popular stand-up comic, and Jeannie Gaffigan both co-writes his material and produces his TV specials. She was also producer and writer on "The Jim Gaffigan Show," which ran for two seasons on the TV Land cable network.