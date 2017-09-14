Entertainment

Judge asked to dismiss case against 'Bachelor' Chris Soules

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa — Defence attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss a charge against reality TV star Chris Soules for leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Soules is the Iowa farmer who starred on the television show "The Bachelor" two years ago. He's accused of driving a truck that hit a farm tractor near his hometown of Aurora in April.

The accident killed the tractor's driver, 66-year-old Kenneth Moser. Investigators say Soules left the scene and was arrested later at his home about 10 miles (16 kilometres ) away.

Soules was in an Iowa courtroom on Thursday as his attorneys said they want the case charges dismissed. The attorneys said they would formally argue for the dismissal during a hearing on Oct. 10.

