PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 9/10/17

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's)

2. "Enemy of the State" by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

3. "A Legacy of Spies" by John Le Carre (Viking)

4. "Y Is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Putnam/Wood)

5. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

7. "The Western Star" (TV tie-in) by Craig Johnson (Viking)

8. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Doubleday)

9. "Dark Legacy" by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

10. "The Store" by Patterson/DiLallo (Little, Brown)

11. "Seeing Red" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

12. "Proof of Life" by J.A. Jance (Morrow)

13. "My Absolute Darling" by Gabriel Tallent (Riverhead)

14. "A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles (Viking)

15. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

4. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

5. "Fantasyland" by Kurt Anderson (Random House)

6. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

7. "It Takes Two" by Scott/Scott (HMH)

8. "The Big Lie" by Dinesh D'Souza (Regnery)

9. "Guinness World Records 2018" (Guinness World Records)

10. "Graceland" by Ruth Chou Simons (Harvest House)

11. "Why Buddhism is True" by Robert Wright (Simon & Schuster)

12. "The Plant Paradox" by Steven Gundry (Harper Wave)

13. "The Last Arrow" by Erwin Raphael McManus (Waterbrook)

14. "Jesus Always" by Sarah Young (Thomas Nelson)

15. "The Vietnam War" by Ward/Burns (Knopf)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Turbo Twenty-Three" by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

2. "The Whistler" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "If Not for You" by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

4. "Bullseye" by Patterson/Ledwidge (Vision)

5. "Pirate" by Cussler/Burcell (Putnam)

6. "The Seventh Plague" by James Rollins (Morrow)

7. "Hannah's List" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. "Tangled Destinies" by Diana Palmer (HQN)

9. "The Devil's Triangle" by Coulter/Ellison (Pocket)

10. "Perfect Match" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

11. "American Assassin" (movie tie-in) by Vince Flynn (Pocket)

12. "The Award" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

13. "A Town Called Fury" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. "No Man's Land" by David Baldacci (Vision)

15. "Hell's Gate" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

2. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "Two by Two" by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Lilac Girls" by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

5. "Being Mortal" by Atul Gawande (Picador)

6. "Hungry Girl Clean & Hungry Obsessed!" by Lisa Lillien (Griffin)

7. "The Couple Next Door" by Sahri Lapena (Penguin)

8. "The Family Lawyer" by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. "Find Your Why" by Sinek/Mead/Docker (Portfolio)

10. "The Glass Castle" (movie tie-in) by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

11. "The Official SAT Study Guide, 2018 ed." (College Board)

12. "The Summer That Made Us" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

13. "All the Light We Cannot See" by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

14. "Behind Closed Doors" by B.A. Paris (St. Martin's Griffin)

15. "Truly Madly Guilty" by Liane Moriarty (Flatiron Books)