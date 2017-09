South Africa's Johnny Clegg begins last international tour

JOHANNESBURG — South African musician Johnny Clegg, who has had chemotherapy and other treatment for pancreatic cancer, says he feels "fit and strong" as he begins his last international tour.

The 64-year-old Clegg told journalists Thursday that he is "dealing with another, parallel world that I live in with my diagnosis" ahead of shows in the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia in the coming months. He performs Sept. 20 in Dubai.

The tour, scheduled to end in March, is called "The Final Journey."