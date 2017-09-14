WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Bestselling Books Week Ended September 10.

FICTION

1. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Enemy of the State" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria Books)

3. "A Legacy of Spies" by John le Carre (Viking)

4. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

5. "Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties" by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

6. "Tower of Dawn" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury USA Childrens)

7. "Y is for Yesterday" by Sue Grafton (Marion Wood Books/Putnam)

8. "The Right Time" by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

9. "Glass Houses" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

10. "The Western Star" by Craig Johnson (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

2. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

3. "The End of Alzheimer's" by Dale E. Bredesen (Avery)

4. "Strengths Finder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)

5. "Make Your Bed" by William H. McRaven (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Hillbilly Elegy by J.D. Vance (Harper)

7. "Fantasyland" by Kurt Anderson (Random House)

8. "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate" by Al Franken (Twelve)

9. "It Takes Two: Our Story" by Jonathan Scott (Houghton Mifflin)

10. "The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. "Secrets in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

2. "Close to Home" by Robert Dugoni (Thomas & Mercer)

3. "Enemy of the State" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Atria Books)

4. "Tower of Dawn" by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury USA)

5. "Legacy of Spies" by John le Carre (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. "East of Eden" by John Steinbeck (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. "Dark Legacy" by Christine Feehan (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. "The Western Star" by Craig Johnson (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

10. "Proof of Life" by J.A. Jance (HarperCollins Publishers)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. "The Random Girls" by Kate Moore (Sourcebooks)

2. "Thunder Dog" by Michael Hingson (Thomas Nelson, Inc.)

3. "The Miracle of Dunkirk" by Walter Lord (Open Road Media)

4. "The Essential New York Times Cookbook" by Amanda Hesser (W.W. Norton & Company)

5. "An Inconvenient Deception" by Roy Spencer (Roy Spencer)

6. "Fantasyland" by Kurt House (Random House Publishing Group)

7. "The Glass Castle: A Memoir" by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

8. "Hillbilly Elegy" by J.D. Vance (HarperCollins)

9. "Finding Gobi" by Dion Leonard (Thomas Nelson, Inc.)

10. "The Artist, the Philosopher, and the Warrior" by Paul Strathern (Random House Publishing Group)