Winfrey joins '60 Minutes' for 50th anniversary year

FILE - In this April 18, 2017 file photo, Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" in New York. Winfrey is joining "60 Minutes" for its 50th anniversary year, with her first story due in a week. She will debut Sept. 24 reporting on a story about America's political divisions. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — CBS' "60 Minutes" has something new for its 50th anniversary year.

Oprah Winfrey is joining the show, and will report a story next week about America's political divide. It's a testament to the Sunday-night newsmagazine's power that it seeks to absorb some of television's biggest stars into its fabric instead of the other way around.

Some of the old stars of "60 Minutes" are no longer around. But the show's mix of investigations, news and esoteric stories remains largely the same, and largely the key to its continued success on Sunday nights.

