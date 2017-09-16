Emmy nominee Dolly Parton still gets a kick out of Hollywood
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Dolly Parton says she's excited to be in the Hollywood mix on Emmy Awards weekend.
The 71-year-old entertainer was among the stars making the pre-show party rounds Friday with a stop at Variety and Women in Film's gathering at Gracias Madre restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Parton described herself as "a country girl" who still gets a kick out of seeing celebrities. She added that she's excited about her gown and wig for Sunday's show.
Parton is up for an Emmy in the TV movie category for "Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many
Other guests at the Variety-Women in Film party included Viola Davis, Judith Light, Felicity Huffman, Sarah Hyland, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.
