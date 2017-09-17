HBO's The Deuce will test viewers' patience: Johanna Schneller

The Show: The Deuce, Season 1, Episode 2 (HBO)

The Moment: The Chinese takeout

New York, early 1970s. At night, the cops round up the hookers in Times Square, and take them to the station in a paddy wagon. But in the next scene, the working girls in the holding cell are reading Chinese takeout menus and placing orders. In the scene after that, they’re sitting outside in the police station’s courtyard, chowing down with the cops.

“Larry do that to you?” a cop asks a prostitute with a black eye.

“You want to save me from myself?” she says, flirting. “Because you can.”

“How about you just go home?” he asks.

“To the Bronx?” she snorts.

“This your only move?” he asks.

“Shoot, you know what?” she says. “I completely forgot to get an education.”

Another cop hollers that the boss is coming. The hookers stand and file back into the station.

At some point in this series, I’m sure the paths of James Franco, playing a bartender, and Maggie Gyllenhaal, playing a hooker, will cross, probably in the porn industry. But so far the star of the show is the mise-en-scene, the grungy, nasty 42nd Street (the titular deuce) of 1970s New York City.