Change at Emmy Awards seen and heard: Schneller

The Show: The 69th Annual Emmy Awards (CBS/CTV)

The Moment: Chapelle and Fowler’s reality check

“For the third year in a row, we have the most diverse group of nominees in Emmy history,” host Stephen Colbert announced at Sunday night’s awards show. To audience clapping, he continued, “I didn’t know you could applaud while patting yourselves on the back.”

He proceeded to name diverse nominees — Riz Ahmed! Sterling K. Brown! Donald Glover! — while the camera found them in their seats. This got awkward fast.

Out sauntered presenter Dave Chapelle. “It’s amazing how many Black people are here,” he said, smacking down the back-patting. “I counted 11.”

Listen, we’ve been way overdue for different stories on television, and it’s wonderful that Emmy milestones were achieved: 27 acting nominations for people from diverse backgrounds. Glover is the first Black person to win for directing a comedy. Brown is the first Black person in 19 years to win lead actor in a drama. Ahmed is the first Asian man to win for lead actor in a limited series. Lena Waithe is the first Black woman to win for comedy writing, for Master of None. The Handmaid’s Tale’s Reed Morano is the first woman in 20 years to win for directing a drama.