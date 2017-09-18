Elvis Costello, Lana Del Ray headline Leonard Cohen tribute
LOS ANGELES — Elvis Costello and Lana Del Ray will headline a tribute concert for singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen in November to mark a year since his death.
Cohen's family announced "Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen" on Monday. The concert to be held in Cohen's native Montreal is scheduled for Nov. 6, a day before the anniversary of his death at age 82.
Cohen's son Adam says in a statement that he sees the concert as a
Adam Cohen will also perform at the show. Feist, Philip Glass, k.d. lang and members of The Lumineers will join him on the bill.