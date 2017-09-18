Kate Walsh reveals battle with benign brain tumour
LOS ANGELES — Actress Kate Walsh says she had a benign brain
The former "Grey's Anatomy" and "Private Practice" star tells Cosmopolitan she suffered physical and cognitive problems before being diagnosed with a
Walsh says she took nine months off before going back to work.
Walsh is joining with other actors who played doctors on TV, including Neil Patrick Harris, Patrick Dempsey and Donald Faison as part of Cigna's "TV Doctors" campaign. The campaign is aimed at encouraging people to get annual checkups.