Laura Ingraham joins Fox News evening lineup

NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says conservative commentator Laura Ingraham is joining its prime-time lineup next month with a regular show.

Her show, "The Ingraham Angle," will air at 10 p.m. ET. Her ascension to a regular show has been rumoured for several weeks, since it was reported that Fox was negotiating with her. The show will begin on Oct. 30.

Starting next week, Sean Hannity's evening show will move up an hour to 9 p.m., the time slot he occupied for many years. Now Fox's top-rated host, Hannity will take on MSNBC's Rachel Maddow directly.

The panel show, "The Five," a weak spot in Fox's evening ratings, will move back to the 5 p.m. time slot where it aired for several years.

___