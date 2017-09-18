You'll laugh and cry through 'Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies'

"Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies" (Atria Books), by Michael Ausiello

Michael Ausiello is a respected television journalist whose wit and candour are well-received by those who love reading behind-the-scenes reports in the entertainment industry.

He is open and honest in his memoir, an account of his husband Kit Cowan's yearlong battle with cancer. "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies" chronicles the couple's instant chemistry, their relatable love story and the unrelenting bravery both men displayed in the darkest of days.

When Cowan is diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, their livelihood comes to a halt. Things may not have been perfect in the partnership, but when you know you have less than a year left to live, priorities change. Ausiello transitions from a hardworking entertainment guru to a full-time caregiver.

Ausiello spares no expense detailing the range of emotions that accompany a cancer diagnosis. From Cowan's first round of chemotherapy to his last breath, Ausiello paints a vivid picture of shock, grit, denial, acceptance and steadfast love. It is simultaneously poignant and shockingly funny. You'll cry, you'll laugh and you'll cry again.