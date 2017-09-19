Autumn Equinox pushes us to strengthen bonds: Benson

It’s time to put your goals into action! The sun and moon align as we experience a new moon in earth-based, practical Virgo. Focus on the job at hand and improve upon existing methodologies. Start a new diet or a healthy exercise regime now.

With the Autumn Equinox here on Friday, it’s the official start of a new season and we are encouraged to strengthen our bonds with friends and build bridges in our community. The sun moves from efficient and capable earth-based Virgo to diplomatic and sociable air-based Libra. It’s also a time to appreciate the finer things in life such as art, poetry, music and elegant conversations.