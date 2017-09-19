'Babe' actor James Cromwell charged in SeaWorld protest
SAN DIEGO — Actor James Cromwell has been charged with trespassing for interrupting and denouncing an orca show at SeaWorld in San Diego.
Cromwell, who was nominated for an Oscar for his role as the farmer in "Babe," has previously said he would serve jail time rather than pay fines. A late message left for his representatives wasn't immediately returned.
He was wearing a "SeaWorld Sucks" T-shirt when he and six other activists stood up in front of the "Orca Encounter" show at SeaWorld on July 24.
Cromwell told park visitors through a megaphone that SeaWorld was condemning the orcas to premature deaths. The protesters were forcibly removed by security.
