Film academy president welcomes new members at private party

This combination photo shows, top row from left, Zoe Kravitz, Amy Poehler, Kate McKinnon, Maya Rudolph and Leslie Jones, second row from left, Riz Ahmed, Anna Faris, Chris Pratt, Justin Timberlake and Jon Hamm, from third row from left, Chris Hemsworth, Elle Fanning, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dwayne Johnson and Terry Crews, and bottom rom from left, Jordan Peele, Janelle Monae, Priyanka Chopra, Barry Jenkins and Gal Gadot, some of the newest members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. (AP Photo/File)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The president of the film academy says being a member isn't just about getting all those free DVD screeners during Oscar season.

John Bailey says the real benefit of belonging to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is being connected to the past and future of filmmaking.

Bailey made the remarks at a private reception Monday for the organization's newest members at the academy's headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. The group invited its largest class in history — 774 people — to join its ranks in June.

Academy chief Dawn Hudson said the new membership class reflects a "re-envisioning of the academy as a truly international institution." The group has been working in recent years to diversify its historically white, male membership.

