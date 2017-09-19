Film academy president welcomes new members at private party

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — The president of the film academy says being a member isn't just about getting all those free DVD screeners during Oscar season.

John Bailey says the real benefit of belonging to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is being connected to the past and future of filmmaking.

Bailey made the remarks at a private reception Monday for the organization's newest members at the academy's headquarters in Beverly Hills, California. The group invited its largest class in history — 774 people — to join its ranks in June.