Fired US Attorney Bharara starting podcast on justice

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Preet Bharara arrives before former FBI director James Comey testifies at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Bharara told USA Today for an article published on Sept. 18, 2017, that he is launching a new podcast called "Stay Tuned With Preet." (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK — Former New York prosecutor Preet Bharara (buh-RAH'-ruh) jokes that there's a law that anyone who's left a high-profile position must start a podcast, and he's just complying.

The podcast on justice issues launches Wednesday with Leon Panetta as the first guest. Bharara says he knows nothing more about why President Trump fired him as U.S. attorney for New York's Southern District than the day it happened in March.

It wouldn't have been unusual, since cleaning house is typical in a new administration. But Bharara says Trump had told him face-to-face last November that he wanted him to stay on. He says it was notable that Trump called him three other times before the firing, although he didn't return a call made after the president was inaugurated.

Bharara said he didn't like getting the calls.

