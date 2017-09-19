Late Bob Wolff, a prolific voice, to receive Scully award

NEW YORK — The late Bob Wolff, one of the most prolific and recognizable voices in sports, will be honoured with the Vin Scully Lifetime Achievement Award in Sports Broadcasting from Fordham University.

Wolff died in July at the age of 96.

He called the play-by-play in championship games in all four major team sports. He interviewed Babe Ruth, was the original voice of the Washington Senators in 1947 and was the broadcaster for the New York Knicks for both of their championship teams.

The award will be presented Nov. 1. It is named for Scully, who last year completed his 67th and final season as a Dodgers broadcaster and is a Fordham alumnus.