Oh brother: Hank Green, sibling of John Green, has book deal

Green's brother and YouTube collaborator, Hank Green, has a two-book deal with the Penguin Random House imprint Dutton. The first book is a novel about an art student and a sculpture of a giant robot, "An Absolutely Remarkable Thing." Dutton, which also publishes John Green, announced Tuesday that the novel is scheduled for next fall. Hank Green said in a statement that he hoped the book would help capture the "really weird" historical moment we're living in.