Polaris Prize winner Lido Pimienta raises her voice for nonconformists

Even before her Polaris Music Prize win Monday night, Lido Pimienta’s schedule was booked up until next February.

“I’ve been here! I’ve been here! I’ve been trying to tell you,” says the Colombian-born singer, who was awarded the $50,000 prize for her album, La Papessa. “I’ve been doing it, but I’m not skinny, I’m not white, I’m not blonde. I don’t sing in English. I don’t wear a cute dress and a guitar and cry about my boyfriend,” she said. “And I understand it’s harder to digest. But hopefully people will get with the program. I feel like they will.”

If the success of her current album is any indication, she’s right. La Papessa, which means “high priestess,” likely resonated with so many because it’s inspired by standing up and fighting for true freedom and reconciliation, she said. Pimienta’s voice ranges from hypnotizing and quiet to commanding and guttural, all over a backdrop of Latin American and Indigenous-inspired electronic pulse. She produced the album herself, collaborating with Blake McFarlane and Kvesche Bijon-Ebacher on beats and Brandon Valdivia on percussion.

Pimienta, who now lives in Toronto, would sing ABBA for her neighbours when she was four years old during power blackouts in Barranquilla, Colombia. Since then, her taste in music has expanded to trip hop, heavy metal and the electronic scene — and “obviously our lord and patron saint Bjork,” she said. And her no-nonsense approach has attracted a following in Canada despite the fact the album is in Spanish. Now, she said, she’s going to continue using her platform to set an example for others on a national and international scale.

“I played in Sackville, (New Brunswick). My ears are still ringing from how loud and hard people were screaming. I still get messages from that show,” she said. “I get messages from people in South America saying ‘thank you for your music, I was able to come out to my parents.’

“So hopefully we can create spaces for people like me who are an odd shape. The odd shape is much more interesting than a f—g circle or a f—g square.”

Over her career and in her own life, Pimienta has faced racism and gender inequality, but she doesn’t let it affect her. “I cannot be bothered with a (show) bill that has 20 acts and 18 are men. Can’t be bothered with that. I cannot even engage. I’m so over it,” she said.

But the scene in Toronto has been diverse and inspiring, she admitted. “I’m in the downtown bubble so you are missing out on what’s happening at Jane and Finch, for example. Producers coming out of there are taking over,” she said. “We have 13-year-olds taking over, but we don’t really hear that because we’re so enamored with this image of what hipster music needs to sound like.”

Pimienta will continue to perform, create music, and get more exposure in the coming months, she said. “Not the exposure that they tell you at some shows, like, ‘We’re not going to pay you but it’s for the exposure,’” she explained. “No, not that kind. I want the kind that comes with a big check. That’s the one that I want. I just need a little bit more visibility. And I’ll be OK.”

Pimienta is scheduled to play at the Venus Fest in Toronto on Sept. 30 and has shows planned for the United Kingdom and Iceland. And while she’s giving credit to herself for getting this far, she’s still honoured to have won the Polaris prize.

Previous Polaris winners include Kaytranada, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Caribou. (This year’s jury of 11 music media professionals picked her album “based on artistic merit without regard to genre, sales history or label affiliation,” according to a Polaris news release).