Police release graphic video of shooting death of man in Toronto

Toronto police have released graphic video of the shooting death of a man in the city's north end last week.

Anthony Soares, 33, was gunned down in the lobby of an apartment building last Thursday.

The video released by police shows two men running toward a building and firing multiple shots at Soares through the glass doors.

Det. Sgt. Gary Giroux says Soares was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Giroux says he is hoping the video will spur the public to identify the alleged shooters and the motive behind the killing.

Police said Soares was a friend of the rapper Drake.

Drake took to Instagram to mourn Soares, who went by the name "Fif."