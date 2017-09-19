The Durrells features tart talk with a beautiful backdrop: Schneller

The Show: The Durrells, Season 1, Episode 2 (CBC)

The Moment: The family patter

It’s 1935, and widow Louisa Durrell (Keeley Hawes) has moved her contentious brood to Corfu, where the natural beauty, their penury (the seaside house they rent is literally crumbling), and the family’s eccentricities collide. Eldest son Lawrence (Josh O’Connor), who wants to be a writer, tried to shoot a rabbit, fell, and injured himself. He moans in a chair while his mother scavenges in the kitchen.

“You should try childbirth,” Louisa calls out.

“You should try war,” Lawrence retorts.

“Yes, because us women spent the whole of the last war giggling and shopping,” she shoots back. A bit of ceiling falls on the kitchen table. Louisa barely notices.

Middle son Leslie (Callum Woodhouse), perpetually oblivious, enters. Louisa asks him to console his 16-year-old sister Margo (Daisy Waterstone), who is pining for one of Lawrence’s friends.

Leslie knocks on Margo’s door. “Mum says you need advice,” he says. “I’d say lose some weight. Most men don’t go for fat girls.” He exits. Margo, who is thin, stares after him.

This British series, based on novelist Gerald Durrell’s Corfu trilogy, is one of those sun-soaked entertainments created to get viewers through the winter. (Gerald, the youngest son, played by Milo Parker, is at this point a feral child obsessed by animals.) It’s full of sensible Wellies and gentle adventures, cheery Greek neighbours and charming transients, bustle and pluck.