The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending September 17, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. What Happened by Hillary Clinton - 9781501175572 - (Simon & Schuster)

2. It by Stephen King - 9781501141232 - (Scribner)

3. Enemy of the State by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781476783543 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. Sweet Little Thing by Abbi Glines - No ISBN Available - (Abbi Glines Publishing)

5. Misadventures of a City Girl by Chelle Bliss & Meredith Wild - No ISBN Available - (Waterhouse Press)

6. A Column of Fire by Ken Follett - 9780735224476 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz - 9780451494337 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

8. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate - 9780425284698 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. Unbelievable by Katy Tur - 9780062684943 - (Dey Street Books)

10. Secrets in Death by J.D. Robb - 9781250123183 - (St. Martin's Press)

