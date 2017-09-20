Alvvays singer dodges kiss after fan jumps on stage during band's set

TORONTO — Alvvways frontwoman Molly Rankin was left stunned during a recent show when a male fan bolted onto the stage and attempted to kiss her.

The Toronto-based indie band, known for dreamy pop songs including "Archie, Marry Me," was performing at a venue in Antwerp, Belgium on Saturday when the incident was captured on video and uploaded to YouTube.

In the video, Rankin nears the close of the song "Party Police" when a fan walks towards her, puts his arm on her shoulder and moves in to kiss her.

The singer pulls away as the man backs off and leaves the stage. Rankin appears confused for a moment and cracks a smile.

Ken Veerman, director for the Antwerp venue Trix, posted a message on Facebook condemning action.

"It is incredible and saddening that we should still spell this out in 2017, but here goes: it is in no way, shape or form acceptable to harass women on or off stage," he wrote.

"Rock shows belong to everybody and you should respect people's integrity. Being very drunk and slightly enamoured with a musician somehow doesn't magically make this kind of behaviour all right. This not 'just a bit of fun.' This is beyond annoying. And you need to do better."

The band did not respond to requests for comment.

